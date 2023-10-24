Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Magical Christmas - Original - Poster image

Magical Christmas

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Festive
Intro
Christmas
3D motion graphics
3.4Kexports
rating
Bring your holiday branding to life with a cozy 3D Christmas logo reveal. A photorealistic wreath, glossy ornaments, ribbons, and colorful string lights frame your logo as glittering particles swirl into a warm, elegant reveal. Ideal for intros, outros, and seasonal greeting cards, this festive template features smooth camera motion, depth-of-field highlights, and vibrant color accents. Easily personalize with your logo, a short tagline, and adjustable scene colors to match your brand. Deliver a polished, joyful message across social posts, promos, and videos with a charming Christmas touch.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Magical Christmas Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us