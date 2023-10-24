Magical Christmas
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
3.4Kexports
Bring your holiday branding to life with a cozy 3D Christmas logo reveal. A photorealistic wreath, glossy ornaments, ribbons, and colorful string lights frame your logo as glittering particles swirl into a warm, elegant reveal. Ideal for intros, outros, and seasonal greeting cards, this festive template features smooth camera motion, depth-of-field highlights, and vibrant color accents. Easily personalize with your logo, a short tagline, and adjustable scene colors to match your brand. Deliver a polished, joyful message across social posts, promos, and videos with a charming Christmas touch.
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