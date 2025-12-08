Try for free
Partnership Magical Christmas

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Christmas
Holidays
Flare
Light
Particles
3D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
More details
Partnership Magical Christmas - Original - Poster image
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
8exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2images
1text
1font
1audio
Capture the holiday spirit with our Partnership Magical Christmas template. Experience the joy of Christmas as your logos and text gracefully emerge from a world of colorful textures and twinkling light particles. Whether you're creating an intro, outro, or a standalone video, this multipurpose template is designed to impress. With the ability to customize it with your logos, tagline, colors, and fonts, you can create a personalized video that embodies the festive season. Get ready to share the magic and warmth of Christmas with your audience.
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Magical Christmas Original theme video
Magical Christmas
Edit
By hushahir
6s
2
3
6
Capture the holiday spirit with our Magical Christmas template. Experience the joy of Christmas as your logo and text gracefully emerge from a world of colorful textures and twinkling light particles. Whether you're creating an intro, outro, or a standalone video, this multipurpose template is designed to impress. With the ability to customize it with your logo, tagline, colors, and fonts, you can create a personalized video that embodies the festive season. Get ready to share the magic and warmth of Christmas with your audience.
Partnership Magical Particles Original theme video
Partnership Magical Particles
Edit
By milinkovic
14s
4
3
4
Discover the alchemy of animation with Partnership Magical Particles, as it unveils your logos through a mystical array of lights. This template isn't just a reveal; it's an entrancing tale for intros, trailers, or any other project you wish to adorn. Customizable colors and logos integration allow you to personalize the enchantment, ensuring an unforgettable experience.
Magical Particles Original theme video
Magical Particles
Edit
By milinkovic
14s
6
2
3
Discover the alchemy of animation with Magical Particles, as it unveils your logo through a mystical array of lights. This template isn't just a reveal; it's an entrancing tale for intros, trailers, or any other project you wish to adorn. Customizable colors and logo integration allow you to personalize the enchantment, ensuring an unforgettable experience.
Christmas Tree Reveal Original theme video
Christmas Tree Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
15s
5
3
23
Elevate your content and embrace the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Tree Reveal template. Set the stage with snowflakes gracefully descending onto a festive Christmas tree, while your logo emerges from the glittering lights. This ready-to-publish video captures the spirit of the holidays and allows for easy customization of your logo, tagline, and colors. Whether you're using it as an intro or as a standalone showcase, this multipurpose template guarantees to captivate your audience and create a lasting impression. Spread joy and festive vibes with this enchanting reveal video.
Festive Ornament Reveal Original theme video
Festive Ornament Reveal
Edit
By hushahir
7s
2
3
10
Capture the essence of the holidays with a captivating Festive Ornament Reveal that wraps your brand in the cozy textures of the season. Our template zooms into a festive red fabric, setting the stage for your logo and tagline to shine. Customize it further with your specific fonts and colors. This heartwarming clip is perfect for your seasonal campaigns, ensuring your message is delivered in a truly magical way.
New Year Ornament Glow Original theme video
New Year Ornament Glow
Edit
By MotionBank21
7s
7
3
15
Step into the holiday spirit with our New Year Ornament Glow template. Twinkling lights and gleaming ornaments paint a joyful festive tableau, culminating in the dramatic reveal of your logo. Tailor every aspect, from tagline to color scheme, and share a seasonal message that sparkles with cheer. Perfect for holiday promos or greeting, let your brand shine bright in the warmth of the season's magic.
Christmas Magical Reveal Original theme video
Christmas Magical Reveal
Edit
By hushahir
8s
2
3
7
Unwrap the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Magical Reveal template. Watch as a mesmerizing gift box opens and transports you to a scene filled with vibrant glowing particles, ultimately unveiling your logo and text. Perfect for intros, outros, or standalone brand presentations, this multipurpose video is sure to capture the attention of your audience. Customize it with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a truly unique and festive video. Get ready to publish a captivating video that brings the joy of Christmas to life!
Magic Christmas Tree Original theme video
Magic Christmas Tree
Edit
By bbpixel
12s
5
3
5
Magic Christmas Tree is a festive and elegant animation. Featuring magical Christmas tree, particles and snowy atmosphere - it is a perfect way to wish something nice to your family, friends, business partners, colleagues and customers.
