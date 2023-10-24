Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Magical Christmas - Square - Original - Poster image

Magical Christmas - Square

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Christmas
3D motion graphics
Festive
293exports
rating
Bring the holidays to your brand with a magical 3D Christmas logo reveal. Sparkling particles, glowing string lights and lush evergreen garlands guide the eye to your centered logo and tagline. The smooth camera drift, depth‑of‑field and a bright festive flash create an elegant, cozy finish perfect for intros, outros and vertical story videos. Easily customize text, logo and accent colors to match your identity, then export for reels, TikTok, Instagram or YouTube. Ideal for seasonal greetings, product launches and holiday promos.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
hushahir profile image
hushahir
Edit
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Partnership Magical New Year Present - Square
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:09
Partnership Magical New Year Present - Square Original theme video
Holiday Ornament Unveil - Square
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:12
Holiday Ornament Unveil - Square Original theme video
Snowy Christmas reveal
By TippyTop
Edit
4K
00:15
Snowy Christmas reveal Day theme video
Christmas Magical Reveal - Square
By hushahir
Edit
00:08
Christmas Magical Reveal - Square Original theme video
Elegant Christmas Balls - Square
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:14
Elegant Christmas Balls - Square Original theme video
New Year Celebration Reveal - Square
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:08
New Year Celebration Reveal - Square Original theme video
Christmas Tree Reveal
By TippyTop
Edit
4K
00:15
Christmas Tree Reveal Original theme video
Xmas Ornaments Unveil - Square
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:14
Xmas Ornaments Unveil - Square Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us