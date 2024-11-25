Christmas Rise
22 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Discover the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Rise Template. A festive tree ascends majestically among glistening gifts and ornaments, culminating in the grand unveiling of your brand. Easily customize fonts, colors, and add your logo and tagline to create a striking introduction or a memorable standalone video. Share the joy and elevate your message with a sparkling bang this Christmas!
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of rajpakhare