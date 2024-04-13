Christmas Lights - Vertical

Wrap your brand in holiday magic with a cozy 3D logo animation. This festive intro/outro places your logo on rustic wood, surrounded by twinkling string lights and subtle sparkles for a cinematic feel. Easily add a tagline, choose fonts, and fine-tune colors for background, highlights, and edges. Smooth, fluid motion and a dark yet vibrant palette make it ideal for seasonal promos, greetings, and channel branding. Designed for quick customization and reliable results across multiple aspect ratios, it turns any logo into a warm Christmas reveal ready to share.