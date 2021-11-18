Christmas Greeting Cards

Share heartfelt holiday wishes with a charming animated greeting card. This festive design features hand-drawn winter illustrations, gentle snowfall, and a cozy atmosphere. Customize the text for your seasonal messages, match brand colors, and finish with a polished logo outro for a professional sign‑off. The flat, playful artwork includes evergreen branches, lights, gifts, and a friendly snowman to frame your message beautifully. Ideal for personal greetings and branded holiday videos alike, it’s easy to tailor and ready to spread cheer across your channels.