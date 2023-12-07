Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Card Reveal - Original - Poster image

Christmas Card Reveal

00:26 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Festive
Christmas
Logo animation
Elegant
3.6Kexports
rating
Bring holiday warmth to your brand with a festive Christmas greeting card that pairs elegant typography with glowing gold silhouettes. Snowflakes, a Christmas tree, a reindeer, and Santa glide through softly lit scenes, while bokeh, sparkles, and gentle flares set a cozy winter mood. Finish with a refined logo reveal framed by celebratory fireworks. Ideal as an intro, outro, or standalone holiday message, this template is fully customizable—edit text, upload your logo, and tailor colors to match your branding for a memorable seasonal send‑off.
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Merry Christmas From us @WorthElevation
by heckno895
first video done
this was the first time i used videobolt on my youtube channel. i am excited to have such technology at my fingertips. i hope it brings more traffic to my channel and business. also, take advantage of our one-of-a-kind jewelry at https://worthelevation.etsy.com. happy shopping! 🛍️💍 #uniquejewelry #elevateyourstyle".
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us