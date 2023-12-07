Christmas Card Reveal
00:26 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
3.6Kexports
Bring holiday warmth to your brand with a festive Christmas greeting card that pairs elegant typography with glowing gold silhouettes. Snowflakes, a Christmas tree, a reindeer, and Santa glide through softly lit scenes, while bokeh, sparkles, and gentle flares set a cozy winter mood. Finish with a refined logo reveal framed by celebratory fireworks. Ideal as an intro, outro, or standalone holiday message, this template is fully customizable—edit text, upload your logo, and tailor colors to match your branding for a memorable seasonal send‑off.
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by heckno895
first video done
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