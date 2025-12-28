Menu
Neon Christmas Wishes - Post
Created by vivace_studio
7exports
25 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
1image
6texts
1font
1audio
Step into a world where your brand’s holiday spirit comes to life with our Neon Christmas Wishes template. As the camera glides along the wall, your Christmas wishes and neon-lit seasonal imagery create a sense of warmth and cheer. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to reflect your brand’s festive message. This video is perfect for sharing joyful content on platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
By rajpakhare
15s
5
3
7
Get into the festive spirit with our enchanting Christmas Play reveal. Watch as decorations twirl and gifts unwrap in a magical dance around the tree, setting the perfect stage for your logo and tagline. Customize fonts, colors, and even control the snowfall to add a touch of winter magic. Deliver joy and seasonal branding in one high-definition video, ready to dazzle across any platform.
By rajpakhare
15s
4
3
5
Let the spirit of the holidays soar with our Christmas Land Template. Take your viewers on a serene flyover of snowy peaks, culminating in a dazzling reveal of your logo beside a festive Christmas tree. Personalize the video with your own tagline and holiday wishes, and adjust the fonts and colors to reflect your brand's seasonal cheer, ready for immediate use.
By Smaille
15s
2
3
14
Create a holiday masterpiece with our Merry Christmas Intro, where festive cheer meets elegance in a heartwarming reveal. Sparkling stars and golden particles light up your personalized message in a forest of holiday magic. Customize this video with your logo, preferred font and colors, to send a seasonal greeting that stands out. Let your brand be the guiding star in a holiday promotion that truly shines.
By vivace_studio
18s
5
6
40
Spread the joyous spirit of the festive season with our Merry Christmas template. Designed for any display, this delightful video features magical Christmas scenes that bring your warm wishes to life. Customize with your logo, message, text, and brand colors to share a personalized Yuletide greeting. Perfect for social media, presentations, or as a standalone holiday message to your followers.
By onbothsides
17s
5
9
14
Our Christmas Mosaic template brings the magic of the holidays to your content. With charming animations evoking Christmas time, you can introduce your brand or message with a spark of warmth. Customize with your logo, images, and festive colors for a delightful reveal that will enchant your audience and spread holiday joy.
By milinkovic
15s
4
3
7
Bring the magic of the holidays to your brand with our charming Partnership Christmas Greetings template, turning moments into memories. The twinkling lights, delicate snowflakes, and vintage lamps coalesce to reveal your message with warmth and cheer. Ideal for holiday greetings or event invitations, customize with your logos and colors to give your content a personal touch. This video offers clarity and space for a captivating narrative.
By milinkovic
15s
6
2
6
Bring the magic of the holidays to your brand with our charming Christmas Greetings template, turning moments into memories. The twinkling lights, delicate snowflakes, and vintage lamps coalesce to reveal your message with warmth and cheer. Ideal for holiday greetings or event invitations, customize with your logo and colors to give your content a personal touch. This video offers clarity and space for a captivating narrative.
By S_WorX
20s
3
8
5
From the shadows to the spotlight, our Dark Wall Intro template is the ultimate attention-grabber for your videos. Spine-tingling animations create a lingering suspense, unveiling your logo and tagline in an atmosphere of intrigue. Perfect for intros, outros, or as a singular statement, you can tailor the creepiness to your brand's palette with customizable colors, fonts, and timings. Ready to make an impact? Your unforgettable reveal awaits.
