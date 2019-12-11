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Neon Christmas Story - Original - Poster image

Neon Christmas Story

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Glow
Greeting Card
Christmas
Neon sign
1.8Kexports
rating
Share warm holiday wishes with a glowing neon Christmas story video. This vertical template features a bright Christmas tree, festive flourishes, and soft snowfall over a rustic wood backdrop. Customize two lines of text, your logo, and colors to match your brand or message. Smooth, cozy motion and luminous outlines create a premium, eye‑catching look for social stories, ads, and seasonal greetings. Whether you’re sending cheer or promoting a holiday offer, this design makes your message shine with modern neon style.
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by rehuman
merry christmas graphorium
graphorium is a patented artificial intelligence digital marketing platform and creative design agency in new york city. we hold a passion for companies looking to increase their presence in the digital world. graphorium uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to mimic the human thought process to create, refine, and execute a strategy for marketing your products or services.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us