Share warm holiday wishes with a glowing neon Christmas story video. This vertical template features a bright Christmas tree, festive flourishes, and soft snowfall over a rustic wood backdrop. Customize two lines of text, your logo, and colors to match your brand or message. Smooth, cozy motion and luminous outlines create a premium, eye‑catching look for social stories, ads, and seasonal greetings. Whether you’re sending cheer or promoting a holiday offer, this design makes your message shine with modern neon style.