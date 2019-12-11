Neon Christmas Story
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.8Kexports
Share warm holiday wishes with a glowing neon Christmas story video. This vertical template features a bright Christmas tree, festive flourishes, and soft snowfall over a rustic wood backdrop. Customize two lines of text, your logo, and colors to match your brand or message. Smooth, cozy motion and luminous outlines create a premium, eye‑catching look for social stories, ads, and seasonal greetings. Whether you’re sending cheer or promoting a holiday offer, this design makes your message shine with modern neon style.
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by rehuman
merry christmas graphorium
graphorium is a patented artificial intelligence digital marketing platform and creative design agency in new york city. we hold a passion for companies looking to increase their presence in the digital world. graphorium uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to mimic the human thought process to create, refine, and execute a strategy for marketing your products or services.