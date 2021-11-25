Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Wishes - Original - Poster image

Christmas Wishes

00:42 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Festive
Title sequence
Christmas
Sparkles
2Kexports
rating
Share heartfelt holiday wishes with a polished Christmas greeting. This festive title sequence pairs shimmering particles, starry skies and playful tree icons with elegant gold typography. Multiple scenes guide your message, culminating in a tasteful logo reveal for a professional finish. Perfect for seasonal greetings, brand announcements, or social holiday messages. Easily customize text, colors and logo to match your identity. With smooth, floating motion and warm winter ambience, your message feels cozy, refined and ready to impress.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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