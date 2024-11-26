en
Merry Glow

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Vacation
Night
Neon
Christmas
Wall
Holidays
Dark
Glow
Light
More details
Merry Glow - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:11
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
10exports
11 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
2audios
Embrace the holiday spirit with a video that twinkles as brightly as your brand. Our Merry Glow template lets you share joyous holiday promotions or heartwarming greetings, all while making your logo the star of the show. With easy customization of fonts and colors, create a harmonious holiday reveal that’s tailored to your brand’s style.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Fun Christmas Lights Original theme video
Fun Christmas Lights
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
2
4
7
Transform your brand logo into a festive celebration with the Fun Christmas Lights template. Watch as the twinkling Christmas lights gently wrap around and highlight your logo, creating a merry holiday scene. This animation warmly welcomes your audience into the joy of the season, making it perfect for seasonal promotions or greetings. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your branding, and get ready to spread cheer with a ready-to-publish video!
Christmas Lights Greeting Original theme video
Christmas Lights Greeting
Edit
By S_WorX
13s
5
3
6
Add some festive flair to your brand this season with our Christmas Lights Greeting Reveal. Watch as your logo transforms into a mesmerizing holiday spectacle, sparkling with the joy of the season. Fully customizable, you can tweak fonts and colors to match your company's style. This ready-to-publish video is ideal for captivating your audience with the spirit of Christmas.
Festive Night Unveil Original theme video
Festive Night Unveil
Edit
By S_WorX
12s
5
3
7
Step into a winter wonderland with our magical Festive Night Unveil template, where Christmas trees shimmer under moonlight on a serene snowy landscape. Perfect for holiday messaging, it's a multipurpose template that lets you customize logo, tagline, fonts, and colors. Enchant viewers and send a seasonal greeting that resonates warmth and festive cheer!
YouTube Neon Original theme video
YouTube Neon
Edit
By CuteRabbit
6s
4
6
14
Electrify your brand's online presence with the dynamic neon glow of YouTube's essential icons. Our YouTube Neon template takes the iconic Like, Share, and Subscribe buttons, illuminates them in a zesty neon light, and presents them on a virtual wall along with your logo and tagline. Perfect for YouTube intros or social media posts, this ready-to-publish video will get your audience clicking in no time.
Christmas Night Original theme video
Christmas Night
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
2
4
6
Experience the enchantment of the holidays with our stunning Christmas Night video template. Santa swoops across a snowy scene, drawing the eyes to your logo and custom text. Perfect for seasonal branding or greetings, this video captivates with its festive charm. Effortlessly insert your logo, tweak the text, select fonts, and play with colors for a cheery reveal that resonates with the holiday spirit.
Haunted Intro Original theme video
Haunted Intro
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
2
4
9
Enter a shadowy realm with our mysterious Haunted Intro template. Crafted to send shivers down your spine, this animation sets the stage for Halloween spooks, horror flicks, and thrilling tales. Seamlessly introduce your logo and tagline amidst the eerie ambiance, while customizing the colors to fit the mood. This blood-curdling video is ready to publish and perfect for captivating your audience with a chilling narrative.
EveTime Original theme video
EveTime
Edit
By S_WorX
15s
2
4
8
Celebrate the start of a new era with our EveTime template. Capture the festive spirit as your brand shines with a captivating New Year themed reveal. Whether as an electrifying opener or a standalone greeting, this video is ready to stun viewers and imprint your logo and tagline in their memories. Update with your own fonts and colors for that personal touch and get ready to roll with high-definition splendor.
Into the Multiverse Original theme video
Into the Multiverse
Edit
By mocarg
11s
4
2
3
Into the Multiverse is a collaboration between CuteRabbit, Tinomotion, Shoeeb, Tarazz, Vivace_studio, Rade and myself. We were inspired by the new "Into the Spiderverse" movie and wanted to try a similar experiment where multiple talented authors around the world worked on a single project to deliver a template no single author could. Please enjoy our very unique template on our platform.
