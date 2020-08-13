Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Funny Character Job Offer - Original - Poster image

Funny Character Job Offer

00:23 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 4 images · 9 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Cartoon
Recruitment
Illustrated character
Slideshow
2.6Kexports
rating
Attract candidates with a lighthearted, corporate-ready hiring video. This cartoon, flat-design slideshow pairs big, readable titles with framed image cards, guided by a friendly office character and a simple logo intro/outro. Perfect for recruitment ads, employer branding and HR announcements, it keeps the message clear and upbeat. Easily customize multiple text scenes, swap in your photos, upload a logo and fine-tune brand colors and fonts. Use it across social feeds or paid campaigns to showcase roles, benefits and culture in a fun, approachable format.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us