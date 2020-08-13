Funny Character Job Offer

Attract candidates with a lighthearted, corporate-ready hiring video. This cartoon, flat-design slideshow pairs big, readable titles with framed image cards, guided by a friendly office character and a simple logo intro/outro. Perfect for recruitment ads, employer branding and HR announcements, it keeps the message clear and upbeat. Easily customize multiple text scenes, swap in your photos, upload a logo and fine-tune brand colors and fonts. Use it across social feeds or paid campaigns to showcase roles, benefits and culture in a fun, approachable format.