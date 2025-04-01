en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Lofi Camping Lyrics

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Landscape
Car
Cloud
Lyric Videos
Tree
Sky
Fire
Smoke
Cartoon
Retro
More details
Lofi Camping Lyrics - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
vivace_studio profile image
Created by vivace_studio
40exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1song
1image
1font
Let your music wash over viewers like a serene sunset with the Lofi Camping Lyrics template. This enchanting lyric video places your song's lyrics amidst a beautiful seashore scene, complete with a cozy campfire and a van that tells a story of adventure. Perfect for materializing the mood of your ballads or acoustic tracks, this template lets you customize text, fonts, and colors to fit your artistry. Create an immersive tale that turns listeners into loyal fans.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
Original
Original
Edit
Theme 1
Theme 1
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us