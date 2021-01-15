Hands Logo

Introduce your brand with a charming logo reveal featuring hand-drawn hands that gently open to present your mark. This minimal, elegant animation is perfect as an intro or outro, placing your logo at center stage with a smooth, fluid motion and optional tagline. Designed for versatility across social formats, it blends a painterly aesthetic with subtle 3D depth for a polished, memorable finish. Easily tailor colors and typography to your brand and deliver a warm, inviting identity moment that suits any channel.