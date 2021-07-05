Youtube intro for cooking channel
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3D Simple Touch Logo - Default - Poster image

3D Simple Touch Logo

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
3D motion graphics
64.2Kexports
rating
Give your brand a refined, human touch. This minimal 3D logo animation builds your mark with soft shadows, then a hand tap triggers a luminous ripple that transforms it into a polished, glossy finish. Ideal for intros and outros, the scene stays clean and centered to spotlight your identity. Customize with your logo, font, colors, and an optional tagline for a sophisticated, on-brand reveal. Designed for elegance and clarity, it’s a quick, impressive way to launch or close videos with professional 3D motion graphics.
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by dmoraesalmeida1
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amazing!! love it how easy it was make my own intro for professional purpose!
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us