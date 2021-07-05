3D Simple Touch Logo

Give your brand a refined, human touch. This minimal 3D logo animation builds your mark with soft shadows, then a hand tap triggers a luminous ripple that transforms it into a polished, glossy finish. Ideal for intros and outros, the scene stays clean and centered to spotlight your identity. Customize with your logo, font, colors, and an optional tagline for a sophisticated, on-brand reveal. Designed for elegance and clarity, it’s a quick, impressive way to launch or close videos with professional 3D motion graphics.