Sketch Reveal

Showcase your brand with a refined, hand-drawn logo animation. This template uses painterly brush strokes to sketch and fill your mark over a clean grid-paper backdrop, then caps the scene with a neatly presented tagline. The minimal, elegant motion is ideal for intros, outros, and quick idents across platforms. Customize colors, logo and tagline in moments to match your visual identity. Subtle lens flare accents and a centered layout keep focus on your brand while delivering an artistic, crafted feel that’s memorable yet tasteful.