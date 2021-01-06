Hand Logo Reveal

Make a memorable first impression with a clean, minimal logo animation. A fingertip draws a sleek line that reveals your brand mark, followed by a concise tagline for clarity. The refined motion, subtle texture, and centered layout give this template a polished, elegant look ideal for intros and outros. Easily customize the logo, tagline, and colors to match your identity. With smooth write-on and pop-in transitions, it’s a versatile choice for corporate, creative, or personal branding content.