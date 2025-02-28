en
Hands Logo - Square

Templates
/
Intro
Square
6-15s
Rotoscope
Kids
Hand
Stop Motion
Camera
Cartoon
Corporate
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Hands Logo - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:06
vivace_studio profile image
Created by vivace_studio
9exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introduce a touch of elegance and surprise to your brand's story with our Hands Logo reveal. Envision a pair of hands that gracefully unfold to display your logo in a dynamic, square video format. Customize the colors and text to match your brand's vibe effortlessly. Ideal for social media, this multipurpose template will ensure your message is both seen and remembered.
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
Hands Logo Original theme video
Hands Logo
Edit
By vivace_studio
6s
2
3
8
Introduce a touch of elegance and surprise to your brand's story with our Hands Logo reveal. Envision a pair of hands that gracefully unfold to display your logo in a dynamic, square video format. Customize the colors and text to match your brand's vibe effortlessly. Ideal for social media, this multipurpose template will ensure your message is both seen and remembered.
Hands Logo - Post Original theme video
Hands Logo - Post
Edit
By vivace_studio
6s
2
3
8
Introduce a touch of elegance and surprise to your brand's story with our Hands Logo reveal. Envision a pair of hands that gracefully unfold to display your logo in a dynamic, square video format. Customize the colors and text to match your brand's vibe effortlessly. Ideal for social media, this multipurpose template will ensure your message is both seen and remembered.
Romantic Vintage Reveal - Square Original theme video
Romantic Vintage Reveal - Square
Edit
By hushahir
7s
2
3
23
This template is a perfect fit for those who are looking for a romantic and vintage feel. The animation starts with a soft, dreamy background and a flying heart appears, which then transforms into your logo. The colors used in this template are muted and warm, giving off a nostalgic and romantic vibe. Overall, this template is perfect for those who want to add a touch of romance and nostalgia to their logo reveal.
Hands Logo Reveal - Square Original theme video
Hands Logo Reveal - Square
Edit
By vivace_studio
7s
9
3
23
Transform your brand unveiling into an animated adventure with the Hands Logo Reveal template. Tailored for multipurpose use, watch as charming characters piece together your logo, making every introduction unforgettable. Customize fonts and colors to your liking, and highlight your tagline for an engaging experience. Ideal for kids' TV shows, events, or any content needing a burst of joy.
Polaroid Intro - Square Theme 3 theme video
Polaroid Intro - Square
Edit
By vivace_studio
14s
24
16
8
Introducing Polaroid Intro, an electrifying template that takes you back to the golden era of instant photography. Imagine holding a tangible memory in the palm of your hand, watching it develop right before your eyes. That's the magic this template brings to your videos. Get ready to flash back to a simpler time with the Polaroid Intro, the ultimate tool for creating unforgettable videos that stand the test of time.
Clean Company Unveil - Square Original theme video
Clean Company Unveil - Square
Edit
By milinkovic
8s
6
4
10
Step into the spotlight with sophistication using our Clean Company Unveil template. Your brand gets a professional treatment with sleek lines and smooth transitions, ensuring a memorable introduction. Perfect for business presentations or portfolios, its minimalistic design allows your identity to shine. Tailor it with your logo, tagline, text, and colors for a polished reveal that's ready to hit widescreens and capture your audience.
Layered Extrusion Reveal - Square Original theme video
Layered Extrusion Reveal - Square
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
9s
7
3
11
Step into the future of brand identity with our state-of-the-art Layered Extrusion Reveal. Watch in awe as your logo transcends the ordinary, extruding into existence against a graph paper backdrop. With three tiers of color and a final, sparkling particle assembly, your logo not only reveals itself but declares its presence. Add your personal touch with customizable fonts and colors, and end on a shiny note with a glossy sweep reflection.
Elegant Spin Reveal - Square Original theme video
Elegant Spin Reveal - Square
Edit
By iamkoltunov
7s
2
3
4
Dazzle your audience with an exquisite 3D spin in our Elegant Spin Reveal template. Your logo appears enveloped in a dance of spinning disks, creating a mesmerizing showcase for intros, outros, or main attraction videos. Infinitely adaptable with custom colors, text, and animation options, this reveal video is perfect for making an impact on any widescreen display.
