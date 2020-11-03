Minimal Shape Logo
00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
9Kexports
Showcase your brand with a clean, geometric logo reveal that blends minimal design with subtle 3D depth. Flowing lines and concentric rings build into a refined centerpiece, followed by a polished highlight sweep and a neatly typed tagline. Customize colors, logo and font to match your identity. Ideal for intros and outros across social, web and corporate videos, this elegant template delivers clarity, sophistication and impact—without the noise.
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