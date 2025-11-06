Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Partnership Minimal Shape Logo

Outro
Partnership Minimal Shape Logo
vivace_studio profile image
Created by vivace_studio
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2images
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the spotlight with an elegant flourish. Our Partnership Minimal Shape Logo showcases your logos like never before. Watch as captivating shapes and lines orchestrate a visual symphony, building to a stunning reveal. Customize with your logos, tagline, and brand colors for a mesmerizing presence on any screen. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, and beyond. Your story, dramatically told.
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
Merge Minimal Shape Logo Original theme video
Merge Minimal Shape Logo
Edit
By vivace_studio
10s
9
5
18
Revitalize your brand's digital presence with a Merge Minimal Shape Logo reveal that embodies simplicity and dynamism. This template features shape layers and lines that dance and merge to disclose your logo, creating a harmonious narrative. Customize with your unique colors, tagline, and logo to broadcast a message of elegance and clarity.
Minimal Shape Logo Originall theme video
Minimal Shape Logo
Edit
By vivace_studio
9s
10
3
21
Revitalize your brand's digital presence with a Minimal Shape Logo reveal that embodies simplicity and dynamism. This template features shape layers and lines that dance and merge to disclose your logo, creating a harmonious narrative. Customize with your unique colors, tagline, and logo to broadcast a message of elegance and clarity.
Minimal Shape Logo - Square Original theme video
Minimal Shape Logo - Square
Edit
By vivace_studio
9s
9
3
21
Revitalize your brand's digital presence with a Minimal Shape Logo reveal that embodies simplicity and dynamism. This template features shape layers and lines that dance and merge to disclose your logo, creating a harmonious narrative. Customize with your unique colors, tagline, and logo to broadcast a message of elegance and clarity.
Minimal Shape Logo - Post Original theme video
Minimal Shape Logo - Post
Edit
By vivace_studio
9s
9
3
21
Revitalize your brand's digital presence with a Minimal Shape Logo reveal that embodies simplicity and dynamism. This template features shape layers and lines that dance and merge to disclose your logo, creating a harmonious narrative. Customize with your unique colors, tagline, and logo to broadcast a message of elegance and clarity.
Minimal Shape Logo - Vertical Original theme video
Minimal Shape Logo - Vertical
Edit
By vivace_studio
9s
9
3
21
Revitalize your brand's digital presence with a Minimal Shape Logo reveal that embodies simplicity and dynamism. This template features shape layers and lines that dance and merge to disclose your logo, creating a harmonious narrative. Customize with your unique colors, tagline, and logo to broadcast a message of elegance and clarity.
Logo in the grass Original theme video
Logo in the grass
Edit
By AlexG1985
10s
5
3
9
This easy to use project contains a logo placeholder, a text placeholder and a color control panel. It's perfect for a modern intro, start to video ads, product releases and reviews, or event presentations that require a natural or magical look. All animated elements are pre-rendered, just drop and drag your logo and you are done.
Simplicity Original theme video
Simplicity
Edit
By bbpixel
8s
4
3
10
Simplicity is a clean and minimalistic logo featuring clean and elegant shape animations emphasized with long shadows. Introduce your company to your customers and business partners with authentic logo animation. Perfect for conferences, presentations, or any of business promo. Brand your video content and have your business noticed on social media!
Spheres Animation Original theme video
Spheres Animation
Edit
By AlexG1985
11s
7
4
6
Animated spheres team up and take flight to form and reveal your logo in an eye-catching manner. As the spheres drop and roll away, your logo introduces us to any content, from business videos and presentations, to quirky YouTube channels doing tech reviews.
