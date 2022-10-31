Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Photos In The Winter Forest - Original - Poster image

Photos In The Winter Forest

00:45 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 9 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Slideshow
Winter
Christmas
Photorealistic
5.8Kexports
rating
Turn your memories into a cozy Christmas greeting. This photorealistic winter slideshow hangs your images as elegant paper prints among snow‑covered pines, then closes with a festive message. Gentle camera drift, subtle depth of field, and frosted textures create a cinematic, nature‑driven atmosphere. It’s perfect for sharing holiday wishes, family highlights, and year‑end reflections. Customize with your photos, colors, and fonts to craft a heartfelt eCard that feels personal and timeless.
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Video Types
Intro
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Lyric Video
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us