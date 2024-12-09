Christmas Holiday Opener
34 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
8videos
1image
6texts
2fonts
1audio
Bring the spirit of the season to life with our enchanting Christmas Holiday Opener. Infuse your holiday greetings with the warmth of a festive interior, personal images, and treasured videos. With options to customize text, fonts, colors, and more, this template is perfect for creating unforgettable holiday promotions, greeting cards, or a digital scrapbook of your winter memories.
