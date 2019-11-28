Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Christmas Slideshow

01:00 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 images · 12 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Christmas
Festive
Winter
Snow
9.2Kexports
rating
Bring your holiday memories to life with a cozy Christmas slideshow. Evergreen branches, sparkling ornaments, falling snow, and warm bokeh wrap your photos in festive magic. Smooth light‑leak transitions and gentle camera movement keep the focus on your story. Easily customize text, colors, and overlays to match your brand or family style. Ideal for greetings, recaps, parties, and seasonal promos—just drop in your media and render a beautiful video card that feels timeless and heartfelt.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us