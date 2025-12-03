Try for free
Christmas Wonderland Slideshow

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
30-60s
Landscape
Stars
Winter
Tree
Christmas
Holidays
Particles
Cinematic
Shape
More details
Christmas Wonderland Slideshow - Original - Poster image
PixBolt profile image
Created by PixBolt
30exports
46 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
10videos
1image
10texts
1font
1audio
Craft a winter wonderland of memories with our Christmas Wonderland Slideshow template. Set against the backdrop of magical snowfall and enchanting particle effects, your images and videos become a festive story to tell. Perfect for personal greetings or business outreach, this template lets you convey warm wishes effortlessly. Add your text, logo, and customize fonts and colors to send a heartwarming message this holiday season.
Edit
Original
Original
Edit
Theme 1
Theme 1
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
