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monkey

Hello dear customers, followers and users! My main goal is to help people from all over the world develop their business using ready-to-use Adobe After Effects Templates solutions! You can use them for various purposes, such as: blogs and vlogs, advertisings, business presentations, fashion promos, sports intros, YouTube openers, TV ads, event promotions and much more … Your possibilities are endless! Time is the most valuable resource in our time. Therefore, every project from my portfolio is made in such a way that you spend as little time as possible to set it up. Thank's and Good luck.
Portfolio
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monkey's templates
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Intro
Music visualization
Lyric video
Slideshow
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Mockup
Story video
Logo animation
Outro
Motion title
Transparent
Subscribe animation
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Stream elements
PORTFOLIO
Christmas Titles Reveal - Horizontal
By monkey
Edit
00:10
Christmas Titles Reveal - Horizontal Happy Holidays theme video
The Game Logo - Horizontal
By monkey
Edit
00:10
The Game Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
Abstract Shutter
By monkey
Edit
00:10
Abstract Shutter Original theme video
The Social Network Logo Reveal
By monkey
Edit
00:08
The Social Network Logo Reveal Original theme video
Glitching Logo - Horizontal
By monkey
Edit
00:15
Glitching Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
Geometric
By monkey
Edit
00:05
Geometric Original theme video
Clean Line Reveal
By monkey
Edit
00:15
Clean Line Reveal Original theme video
Abstract Shapes Logo
By monkey
Edit
00:10
Abstract Shapes Logo Original theme video
Shaped Logo Reveal
By monkey
Edit
00:10
Shaped Logo Reveal Original theme video
Geometric Logo
By monkey
Edit
00:07
Geometric Logo Original theme video
The Web Search Glitch
By monkey
Edit
00:10
The Web Search Glitch Original theme video
Christmas Logo Reveal
By monkey
Edit
00:20
Christmas Logo Reveal Original theme video
10 Christmas Titles
By monkey
Edit
00:10
10 Christmas Titles Animated Title 1 theme video
Party Promo
By monkey
Edit
00:20
Party Promo Main Original theme video
Whale Reveal
By monkey
Edit
00:15
Whale Reveal Original theme video
The Corporate Web Search Logo
By monkey
Edit
00:10
The Corporate Web Search Logo Original theme video
The Stop Motion Slideshow
By monkey
Edit
00:42
The Stop Motion Slideshow Original theme video
Grunge Intro
By monkey
Edit
00:25
Grunge Intro Main Theme theme video
Soft Spheres Logo Reveal HORIZONTAL
By monkey
Edit
00:10
Soft Spheres Logo Reveal HORIZONTAL Original theme video
Collision Balls Logo Reveal
By monkey
Edit
4K
00:10
Collision Balls Logo Reveal Original theme video
Human Being Photo Slideshow
By monkey
Edit
00:49
Human Being Photo Slideshow Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us