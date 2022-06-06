Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grunge Intro - Main Theme - Poster image

Grunge Intro

00:25 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 20 videos · 1 image · 15 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Grunge
Title sequence
Intro
Background media
Glitch
1.3Kexports
rating
Fire up your brand with an energetic grunge opener built for impact. This multi‑scene template blends gritty textures, bold typography, glitch transitions, and stacked text accents to showcase your message and media. Fast cuts and kinetic type keep the pace high, while a punchy logo reveal seals the finish. Ideal for promos, trailers, and YouTube intros, it’s easy to swap text, colors, and media to match your style. Get a powerful mix of grunge, glitch, and bold design that demands attention and drives viewers to action.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us