Grunge Intro

Fire up your brand with an energetic grunge opener built for impact. This multi‑scene template blends gritty textures, bold typography, glitch transitions, and stacked text accents to showcase your message and media. Fast cuts and kinetic type keep the pace high, while a punchy logo reveal seals the finish. Ideal for promos, trailers, and YouTube intros, it’s easy to swap text, colors, and media to match your style. Get a powerful mix of grunge, glitch, and bold design that demands attention and drives viewers to action.