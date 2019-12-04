Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Clean Line Reveal - Original - Poster image

Clean Line Reveal

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Minimal
Promo
Elegant
Circle shape
Geometric
2.6Kexports
rating
Create a polished promo or intro with clean, geometric motion. This minimal template blends circular forms, dotted rings, and subtle particles over a vibrant gradient background. Smooth transitions, calm pacing, and elegant typography make it perfect for corporate branding, product teasers, and channel openers. Customize multiple headline scenes, adjust brand colors, and finish with an image and clear call to action. The result is a refined, modern look that elevates your message while staying versatile for many industries.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us