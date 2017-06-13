Minimal Opener
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
17.7Kexports
Give your brand a polished start or finish with a refined circular logo reveal. This minimal, elegant animation uses clean geometric forms and smooth, fluid motion to focus attention on your mark, then introduces a concise tagline. Ideal for intros and outros across corporate, social, and creative content, it delivers a timeless, professional look that complements any brand identity. Easily customize colors, fonts, and text for a cohesive result that feels purposeful and premium without visual clutter.
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