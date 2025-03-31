en
Simple Intro Reveal

Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Spin
Gloss
Corporate
Elegant
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Simple Intro Reveal - Original - Poster image
Smaille profile image
Created by Smaille
12exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introduce your brand with a touch of elegance using the Simple Intro Reveal template. The clean animation of shape layers works together to unfold your logo and tagline in a manner that's both smooth and captivating. Perfect for any digital platform, this template allows you to customize colors, fonts, and more, aligning seamlessly with your brand identity. Make a sleek and professional impression that sticks.
