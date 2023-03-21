Satisfying 3D Circle Reveal

Give your brand a polished entrance with a minimalist 3D circle reveal. Concentric rings build from the center to unveil your logo with smooth, elegant motion. This clean, geometric logo animation works perfectly as an intro or outro and keeps attention on your mark. Easily customize background and shape colors, upload your logo, and add a tagline for a brand-ready finish. With refined 3D motion graphics and a centered composition, your identity takes the spotlight in a vibrant, modern way.