Shaped Logo Reveal
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
3.5Kexports
Showcase your brand with a clean, minimal logo animation built from bold geometric shapes. A vibrant gradient background, playful orbiting accents and smooth, bouncy motion deliver a modern, professional look. Easily customize colors, drop in your logo, and add a short tagline. Ideal as an intro, outro, or short promo across social and corporate content. Flat design, geometric elements and precise easing keep attention on your mark while feeling friendly and fresh.
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