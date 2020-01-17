Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Whale Reveal - Original - Poster image

Whale Reveal

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Cartoon
Intro
Atmospheric
Outro
2.7Kexports
rating
Make a splash with a serene whale-and-ocean logo animation. This atmospheric, cartoon-styled intro/outro blends cinematic gradients, drifting particles, and liquid transitions to reveal your mark beautifully. A breaching whale triggers elegant splash effects and ripples, settling your logo over calm waves with a gentle, floating motion. Perfect for brands seeking a nature-inspired identity, this template delivers a polished logo animation that’s both memorable and soothing. Easily customize colors, upload your logo or image, and add a short website line to finish your scene. Great for intros, outros, and brand reveals.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us