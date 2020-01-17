Whale Reveal

Make a splash with a serene whale-and-ocean logo animation. This atmospheric, cartoon-styled intro/outro blends cinematic gradients, drifting particles, and liquid transitions to reveal your mark beautifully. A breaching whale triggers elegant splash effects and ripples, settling your logo over calm waves with a gentle, floating motion. Perfect for brands seeking a nature-inspired identity, this template delivers a polished logo animation that’s both memorable and soothing. Easily customize colors, upload your logo or image, and add a short website line to finish your scene. Great for intros, outros, and brand reveals.