Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Ocean Logo Reveal - Daylight Scene - Poster image

Ocean Logo Reveal

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Photorealistic
Outro
3D motion graphics
5Kexports
rating
Float your brand above a calm, photorealistic sea with a refined 3D logo reveal. This elegant, minimal design pairs smooth wave motion with cinematic framing for a relaxed, premium intro or outro. Easily customize water and glow colors to match your identity, and add your own audio for a cohesive finish. Ideal for brands seeking a polished, nature-driven look without clutter—just a clean ocean surface and your logo, front and center.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us