Ocean Logo Reveal
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
5Kexports
Float your brand above a calm, photorealistic sea with a refined 3D logo reveal. This elegant, minimal design pairs smooth wave motion with cinematic framing for a relaxed, premium intro or outro. Easily customize water and glow colors to match your identity, and add your own audio for a cohesive finish. Ideal for brands seeking a polished, nature-driven look without clutter—just a clean ocean surface and your logo, front and center.
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