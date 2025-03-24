en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Butterfly Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
15-30s
Landscape
Butterfly
Wave
Nature
Liquid
Elegant
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Butterfly Logo - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
oasisfx profile image
Created by oasisfx
10exports
16 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Embrace elegance with our Butterfly Reveal that transports you to a world of beauty and grace. As a butterfly dances across the screen, it metamorphoses into your logo, pulsating with a soft glow that speaks of magic and sophistication. Perfect for any multipurpose content, this template allows you to customize fonts, colors, logo, and tagline, creating a harmonious brand message ready for any display.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of oasisfx
Whale Reveal Original theme video
Whale Reveal
Edit
By monkey
15s
21
3
21
Reveal your Logo with this beautiful whale and ocean animation!
Blooming Liquid Logo Reveal Original theme video
Blooming Liquid Logo Reveal
Edit
By oasisfx
18s
5
3
8
Blooming Liquid Logo Reveal is a beautiful template that will perfectly fit your logo reveal.
Spring Logo Intro Original theme video
Spring Logo Intro
Edit
By S_WorX
17s
2
4
3
Our Spring Logo Intro template invites your audience into a vibrant landscape where butterflies flit playfully around your brand's emblem. Fully customize it with your unique logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a reveal video that's as dynamic and refreshing as the season itself. This is a great way to broadcast your message with finesse.
Tropical Twist Mockup Original theme video
Tropical Twist Mockup
Edit
By tinomotion
21s
3
4
9
Dive into the refreshing allure of your product with our transcendent promo video. Each frame is a toast to tropical bliss, with warm sunlight and vivacious liquid splashes that bring your beverage can to life. Customize with your logo, tagline, and more to craft a vibrant narrative. Ready to publish, this Tropical Twist Mockup template is perfect for dazzling your audience and elevating your brand.
Orange Bliss Original theme video
Orange Bliss
Edit
By tinomotion
18s
1
11
24
Take your product promotion to new heights with our Orange Bliss template. Watch as vibrant oranges soar through 3D space, playfully circling around captivating text, ultimately revealing your product in a stunning 3D can. This multipurpose video is perfect for showcasing both digital and physical products, allowing you to tailor it to your specific needs. With customizable options for your logo, text, and fonts, you can create a professional, ready-to-publish video that engages your audience and maximizes your product's potential. Grab attention and boost sales with this immersive product promo template.
Lemon Lime Bliss Original theme video
Lemon Lime Bliss
Edit
By tinomotion
18s
1
11
24
Quench your audience's thirst with our Lemon Lime Bliss template. Watch as vibrant lemons and limes soar through a 3D space, creating a refreshing visual journey. Perfect for juice commercials or product promos, this horizontal video showcases your brand's commitment to delivering a revitalizing experience. Customize with your logo, colors, and text to create a video that captures attention and leaves a lasting impression. Get ready to publish a video that brings your product to life and leaves viewers craving more.
Grape Bliss Original theme video
Grape Bliss
Edit
By tinomotion
18s
1
11
24
Our Grape Bliss lets you make a fun and engaging video presentation that will captivate your audience. Focusing on an apple and juice theme and revolving around your brand logo that will pop out from a 3D can rendering. Ready to publish and fully customizable, this video template is all you need to create unique content. Use your own texts and font styles for an additional touch of personality and flavor. Put your brand on the map today with this captivating template.
Apple Bliss Original theme video
Apple Bliss
Edit
By tinomotion
18s
2
11
24
Our Apple Bliss lets you make a fun and engaging video presentation that will captivate your audience. Focusing on an apple and juice theme and revolving around your brand logo that will pop out from a 3D can rendering. Ready to publish and fully customizable, this video template is all you need to create unique content. Use your own texts and font styles for an additional touch of personality and flavor. Put your brand on the map today with this captivating template.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us