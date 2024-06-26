en
Underwater Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Wave
Liquid
Particles
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Education
Photography
Retail & E-commerce

Underwater Reveal - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
32 exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1 image
1 text
1 font
1 audio
Saturate the screens with the fluid elegance of our Underwater Reveal, where water particles and bubbles dynamically fashion your brand's reveal. Perfect for any use, ready to make waves. From a logo placeholder to customizable colors, your brand’s story unfolds with clarity and vigor, ensuring a memorable splash in the viewer's mind.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Particle Swirl Logo Original theme video
Particle Swirl Logo
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
7
3
17
Reveal your logo with an energetic particle effect.
Fast Particles Trail Original theme video
Fast Particles Trail
Edit
By bbpixel
8s
5
3
15
Fast Particles Trail Logo Reveal is a dark, cinematic logo animation featuring multiple particle trails that elegantly intertwine and reveal your logo. This animation can be used as an intro video or opener to films, movies, TV shows, commercials, new product launches, promotions, upcoming events, presentations, and slideshows.
Colorful Strokes Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Colorful Strokes Reveal - Horizontal
Edit
By tinomotion
8s
9
3
11
This a stylish Colorful Strokes Reveal template with playful multicolored lines revealing your logo. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder & 1 text placeholder. You have several Effects controls to customize the animation at your taste. A 8 seconds opener for your TV show, commercials, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Amaze your audience with this template.
Colorful Liquid Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Colorful Liquid Reveal - Horizontal
Edit
By tinomotion
10s
9
3
5
Colorful Liquid reveal is a stylish template with a very cool and dynamic liquid logo reveal. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder and 1 text placeholder. A 10 seconds opener for your TV show, commercials, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Amaze your audience with this template.
Simple Liquid Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
Simple Liquid Logo - Horizontal
Edit
By Shoeeb
6s
21
5
25
Simple and Elegant Liquid Logo for your brand!
Glitching Liquid Logo Reveal Original theme video
Glitching Liquid Logo Reveal
Edit
By oasisfx
10s
7
3
7
Glitching Liquid Logo Reveal is a beautiful template that will perfectly fit your logo reveal.
Tide Stream Screen Original theme video
Tide Stream Screen
Edit
By kudos
10s
14
4
15
This stream screen is a part of Tide twitch overlay package. You can customize it to make stream starting soon screen, stream ending, be right back or anything you want!
Tide Webcam Overlay Original theme video
Tide Webcam Overlay
Edit
By kudos
10s
3
1
5
This webcam overlay is a part of the Tide stream overlay package. You can easily customize the colors of it to your liking!
