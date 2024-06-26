Underwater Reveal

By tinomotion 8s 9 3 11

This a stylish Colorful Strokes Reveal template with playful multicolored lines revealing your logo. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder & 1 text placeholder. You have several Effects controls to customize the animation at your taste. A 8 seconds opener for your TV show, commercials, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Amaze your audience with this template.