The Corporate Web Search Logo

Create a crisp, modern logo opener inspired by a web search. This minimal flat design builds a search bar with animated lines, types your query, and clicks to reveal your brand inside smooth concentric rings. It’s perfect for polished intros and outros, with a centered layout that keeps focus on your logo and tagline. Easily customize the logo, headline, tagline, and colors to match your brand. The motion combines a typewriter effect, click interaction, line wipes, and a radial reveal for a clean, professional finish.