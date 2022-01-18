The Web Search Glitch

Launch your brand with a crisp, glitch-driven logo opener styled around a web search bar. This minimalist, flat-design animation types your query, clicks the icon, and snaps into a clean logo + URL lockup. Perfect for intros and outros, it blends digital aesthetics with glitch accents, dot-grid textures, and precise motion. Customize your text, logo, and website to create a polished Website Promo in seconds. Ideal for channels, startups, agencies, and creators who want a modern, tech-forward identity sequence that’s fast, focused, and unforgettable.