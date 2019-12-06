Bring your brand to life with an energetic geometric logo intro. This flat-design animation combines bold shapes, playful Memphis accents, and vibrant color to deliver instant impact. Perfect for gaming channels, reviews, tutorials, and more, it keeps your logo front and center with fast transitions, rotating diamond frames, and dotted backgrounds. Add your logo, tweak colors to match your brand, and finish with a URL for a polished opener or outro. Designed for attention, optimized for social and YouTube, and quick to customize.