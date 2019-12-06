Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Geometric - Original - Poster image

Geometric

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Geometric
Intro
Flat design
Outro
5.1Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with an energetic geometric logo intro. This flat-design animation combines bold shapes, playful Memphis accents, and vibrant color to deliver instant impact. Perfect for gaming channels, reviews, tutorials, and more, it keeps your logo front and center with fast transitions, rotating diamond frames, and dotted backgrounds. Add your logo, tweak colors to match your brand, and finish with a URL for a polished opener or outro. Designed for attention, optimized for social and YouTube, and quick to customize.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us