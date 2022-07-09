Soft Spheres Logo Reveal HORIZONTAL

Showcase your brand with a soft, elegant logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics template features floating pastel spheres, subtle glow, and smooth, fluid animation that draws focus to your logo and tagline. Its clean, minimal design works beautifully as an intro or outro across YouTube, social, TV, and presentations. Easily customize colors, lighting accents, and typography to match your identity. The centered composition, gentle depth of field, and refined pacing ensure your mark feels premium and memorable—without distraction.