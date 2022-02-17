Youtube intro for cooking channel
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The Stop Motion Slideshow - Original - Poster image

The Stop Motion Slideshow

00:42 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 1 image · 33 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Grunge
Analog
Film Look
Title sequence
675exports
rating
Bring gritty character to your story with a retro, stop‑motion slideshow. This template blends bold typography with grunge textures, film grain, halftone dots, and paper overlays for an authentic analog feel. Smooth slide and slice transitions carry your media through text‑led scenes, finishing on a clean logo and tagline. Tweak colors, fonts, and backgrounds to match your brand and showcase products, events, or portfolios. Ideal for promos, title sequences, and YouTube intros where personality and craft matter.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us