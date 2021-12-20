Youtube intro for cooking channel
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10 Christmas Titles - Animated Title 1 - Poster image

10 Christmas Titles

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Festive
Logo animation
Christmas
Elegant
482exports
rating
Celebrate the season with elegant calligraphy titles set in a dreamy winter scene. This festive template features falling snow, glittering sparkles, bokeh glow and frosty textures, culminating in a polished logo reveal. Choose from 10 animated title variations and fine‑tune colors, gradients and accents to match your brand. Perfect for Christmas and New Year greetings, intros, outros, invitations, promos and social posts. Add your logo, adjust the palette, and export a magical holiday message your audience will love.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us