10 Christmas Titles

Celebrate the season with elegant calligraphy titles set in a dreamy winter scene. This festive template features falling snow, glittering sparkles, bokeh glow and frosty textures, culminating in a polished logo reveal. Choose from 10 animated title variations and fine‑tune colors, gradients and accents to match your brand. Perfect for Christmas and New Year greetings, intros, outros, invitations, promos and social posts. Add your logo, adjust the palette, and export a magical holiday message your audience will love.