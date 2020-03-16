Abstract Shapes Logo

Bring your brand to life with an energetic abstract logo reveal. This flat design animation assembles bold geometric shards, stripes, and brush-like swipes over a dark dotted backdrop before landing on your logo. Perfect for intros and outros, it delivers punchy motion, crisp shapes, and vibrant contrast. Easily customize colors and drop in your mark to create a distinctive, modern ident that fits any channel or campaign. Stand out with clean, geometric motion graphics that feel handcrafted yet sharp and contemporary.