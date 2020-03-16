Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Abstract Shapes Logo - Original - Poster image

Abstract Shapes Logo

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Flat design
Geometric
Outro
485exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with an energetic abstract logo reveal. This flat design animation assembles bold geometric shards, stripes, and brush-like swipes over a dark dotted backdrop before landing on your logo. Perfect for intros and outros, it delivers punchy motion, crisp shapes, and vibrant contrast. Easily customize colors and drop in your mark to create a distinctive, modern ident that fits any channel or campaign. Stand out with clean, geometric motion graphics that feel handcrafted yet sharp and contemporary.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us