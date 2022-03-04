Collision Balls Logo Reveal

Bring your brand to life with a clean, modern logo animation. Playful, bouncing balls collide with glowing trails to build a crisp circular reveal before settling into a centered logo and tagline. The minimal, geometric design shines on a dark backdrop with subtle reflections and bokeh for polish. Easily customize colors, background style, and text to match your branding. Ideal for intros, outros, idents, and YouTube openers where clarity and elegance matter.