Christmas Magic Slideshow

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
30-60s
4K
Landscape
Winter
Vacation
Christmas
Holidays
Simple
Minimalist
Music
More details
Christmas Magic Slideshow - Original - Poster image
Balalaika profile image
Created by Balalaika
16exports
58 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
15videos
15texts
1font
1audio
Immerse your audience in the Yuletide spirit with the Christmas Magic Slideshow. This slideshow template weaves your cherished photos and videos into an enchanting holiday narrative. Tailor with personal text, select fonts, and colors to craft the perfect greeting or promo. Experience the joy of sharing a cozy, heartwarming tale that twinkles with festive lights and elegant transitions on any platform.
Edit
