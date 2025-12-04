Christmas Magic Slideshow
58 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
15videos
15texts
1font
1audio
Immerse your audience in the Yuletide spirit with the Christmas Magic Slideshow. This slideshow template weaves your cherished photos and videos into an enchanting holiday narrative. Tailor with personal text, select fonts, and colors to craft the perfect greeting or promo. Experience the joy of sharing a cozy, heartwarming tale that twinkles with festive lights and elegant transitions on any platform.
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of Balalaika