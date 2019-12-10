Youtube intro for cooking channel
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White Christmas Slides - Original - Poster image

White Christmas Slides

01:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 15 images · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Greeting Card
Christmas
Festive
Snow
11Kexports
rating
Celebrate the season with a cozy Christmas photo slideshow. This elegant template pairs drifting snow, glowing string lights and Polaroid-style frames with smooth, cinematic motion. Add your photos, personalize holiday wishes, and fine-tune colors, fonts and music to match your brand or family style. White pine branches, gold ornaments and subtle sparkles create a festive atmosphere, culminating in a heartfelt closing message. Ideal for greeting cards, social posts or seasonal emails—share warm wishes with loved ones, employees or customers in a beautiful, memorable way.
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Mockups
Mockup Generator
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Phone Mockups
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