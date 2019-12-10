White Christmas Slides

Celebrate the season with a cozy Christmas photo slideshow. This elegant template pairs drifting snow, glowing string lights and Polaroid-style frames with smooth, cinematic motion. Add your photos, personalize holiday wishes, and fine-tune colors, fonts and music to match your brand or family style. White pine branches, gold ornaments and subtle sparkles create a festive atmosphere, culminating in a heartfelt closing message. Ideal for greeting cards, social posts or seasonal emails—share warm wishes with loved ones, employees or customers in a beautiful, memorable way.