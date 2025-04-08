en
Elevate your content with a narrative that transitions smoothly from suspenseful text animation to a full scale visual feast of images, finishing with your brand's logo standing proud. This Elegant Frames Reveal template not only captivates but offers full customization logo, images, fonts, text, colors to ensure that your video stands out on any platform.
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
By Goldenmotion
9s
24
11
10
Showcase your brand's narrative with the Cylindrical Frames Reveal template. This template provides a dynamic approach to storytelling, with images and videos smoothly rotating to lead up to an impressive reveal of your logo and tagline. Perfect for social media and various display formats, it caters to your brand's creative needs with customizable text, colors, and fonts for a professional, polished look.
By Promak
13s
22
28
21
Create stunning introductions for your videos with our Clean Style Opener template. Designed for a seamless viewing experience, this template lets you combine images, video clips, and custom text with dynamic animations and vibrant visuals. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or professional presentations, it's sure to captivate your audience and set a professional tone from the very start.
By Promak
12s
21
32
13
Tell your brand's story with style using the Dynamic Brand Showcase template. Perfect for presentations and advertising, this slideshow seamlessly blends your text, images, and videos into a sleek, compelling narrative. Customize colors, fonts, and animations to reflect your brand's identity with a professional edge. Get ready to craft and publish a modern masterpiece!
By vivace_studio
8s
21
13
3
Create an immersive experience with the Short News Opener template, where each transition adds a narrative twist. Seamlessly introduce your brand after a dramatic page-turning sequence that sets the stage for your logo. With options to personalize with your media and colors, make your reveal as unique as your brand and ready for your audience.
By CuteRabbit
10s
27
11
10
A Fancy Template To Promote Your Valuable Product Or Event Attractively.
By zevs
7s
22
22
15
Stomp Logo this is an awesome After Effects template. It's well timed with dynamic kinetic typography and fast frame transitions. It contains 11 photo/video placeholders and 9 editable text layers and 1 logo placeholder. A great way to display your fashion, sports, products, portfolio photos or as an opener to your slideshows, presentations, broadcasts, promotions and events videos. Easily make your next short, trendy and creatively animated opener and impress your audience. Available in both of our most popular sizes 4K
By Goldenmotion
12s
21
18
12
Dive into storytelling with a twist using our latest Dynamic Story Flow slideshow template. An encounter of energetic effects and seamless transitions that bridge your images, videos, and narratives into one grand visual fest. Adjust logos, taglines, and colors to suit your theme.
By Promak
14s
21
28
10
Elevate your brand with the Search Frame Reveal – a sleek and modern animation perfect for businesses, tech startups, or content creators looking to leave a lasting impression. This dynamic project begins with a realistic search bar interaction, creating a sense of discovery, and seamlessly transitions into your logo reveal, highlighting your brand with precision and style.
