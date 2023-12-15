Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
City Lights Lyrics - Original - Poster image

City Lights Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Cinematic
Atmospheric
10.9Kexports
rating
Transform your track into a cinematic, rainy-night lyric video. This template blends a 3D city overlook, retro car foreground and soft bokeh glow with an audio-reactive spectrum and sleek player UI. Add your lyrics, artist and song titles, and cover image; customize fonts, colors and layout to match your sound. Designed for multiple aspect ratios, it fits YouTube, vertical reels and more. The calm, lo-fi mood and subtle camera drift keep the focus on your music while the rain and horizon glow set the scene. Perfect for singles, teasers and full-length releases.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
vivace_studio profile image
vivace_studio
Edit
Themes (6)
Reviews (1)
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
Original
Edit
Original
Green
Edit
Green
Red
Edit
Red
Yellow
Edit
Yellow
Purple
Edit
Purple
Dark
Edit
Dark
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us