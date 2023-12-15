City Lights Lyrics

Transform your track into a cinematic, rainy-night lyric video. This template blends a 3D city overlook, retro car foreground and soft bokeh glow with an audio-reactive spectrum and sleek player UI. Add your lyrics, artist and song titles, and cover image; customize fonts, colors and layout to match your sound. Designed for multiple aspect ratios, it fits YouTube, vertical reels and more. The calm, lo-fi mood and subtle camera drift keep the focus on your music while the rain and horizon glow set the scene. Perfect for singles, teasers and full-length releases.