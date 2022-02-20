Slideshow for my birthday party
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Glitch Intro - Original - Poster image

Glitch Intro

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 images · 1 text · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Glitch effects
Viewfinder
1.3Kexports
rating
Drop in your logo and tagline to create an energetic glitch logo animation. This short intro/outro blends viewfinder UI, VHS scanlines, film grain, RGB split, and CRT distortion for a gritty digital look. Early scenes showcase images through camera overlays before a bold centered logo reveal. Customize colors, background, and UI accents to match your brand. Ideal for YouTube, social media, and promo bumpers when you want a fast, stylish, tech‑driven identity sting.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us