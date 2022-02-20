Glitch Intro

Drop in your logo and tagline to create an energetic glitch logo animation. This short intro/outro blends viewfinder UI, VHS scanlines, film grain, RGB split, and CRT distortion for a gritty digital look. Early scenes showcase images through camera overlays before a bold centered logo reveal. Customize colors, background, and UI accents to match your brand. Ideal for YouTube, social media, and promo bumpers when you want a fast, stylish, tech‑driven identity sting.