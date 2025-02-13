Trippy Glitch Reveal

en
Bring an edge to your online presence with a logo reveal that blends the nostalgia of analog VHS with modern digital glitches. Our template offers a captivating melting wave effect that smoothly transitions into high-tech distortions and a vibrant glow, highlighting your logo before settling on your tagline. Start with a splash and captivate your audience with this evocative, fullscreen 16:9 video ready for YouTube, Facebook, and more.
Similar templates
Best of AirwavesMedia
By mocarg
6s
4
3
12
Love the 80s, retro wave and synth melodies? We have something wonderful for you! Our neon sunset video template logo animation will put your audience in that retro mood before your awesome video starts. Upload your logo, tagline and even your 80s audio if you want! Experiment with the customization options and easily create your one of a kind video masterpiece!
By Tikhiy
6s
4
4
14
Retro Wave Intro is a fun and funky After Effects template. Simply make cool 80's themed graphics with vintage looking text effects. This template contains 3 editable text layers and a full color controller. It's so easy to use and ideal for AE beginners. A great intro or opener to your trailers, films, movies, gaming highlights, electronics reviews, TV shows, cartoons, commercials and Youtube videos. Feel the nostalgia with this old school AE template. No plugins required.
By Moysher
4s
9
3
16
Layering Glitch Reveal is a modern and fast way to break down your logo into pieces and join them together. Spice it up with warping, distortion for style.
By Moysher
4s
9
3
12
Tetromino Glitch Reveal is a short, glitchy reveal full of artifacts that resemble abstract square and rectangle shapes and then reveal your logo with a retro filter.
By EnjoystX
2s
1
2
6
Take a trip down memory lane with our VHS Glitch Stream Overlay Pack - Retro and Cartoony Feel. This pack is designed to add a touch of nostalgia to your streams, with its vintage VHS-inspired glitch effects and playful, cartoonish visuals. The retro color scheme and glitchy overlays create a sense of authenticity and character, perfect for streamers who want to stand out from the crowd. Whether you're streaming games or creating art, our VHS Glitch Stream Overlay Pack - Retro and Cartoony Feel is the perfect tool to add a unique and playful touch to your streams.
By Kimchi
4s
2
2
5
Dynamic Glitch logo reveal animation with a grungy style and various visual effects such as noise, glitches, VHS, poor signal, errors, distortions, texture.
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
8
Fast Neon Ray Reveal is a stunning template that brings your logo to life with an awesome 3D style animation. The design features a retro, dark, and serious vibe that is sure to grab your audience's attention. With fast-paced neon rays bursting out from the center, your logo is revealed in a dramatic and stylish way. This template is perfect for a wide range of projects, including gaming, entertainment, and more.
By paramall
6s
6
3
8
The neon glitch logo is a template that shows your logo with neon glitch effects. You can change the bright neon colours to your own to suit your taste and design. Your project will be unique and catch the eye of the viewer.
