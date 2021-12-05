Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glitch Logo - Original - Poster image

Glitch Logo

00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Outro
Glitch effects
6.6Kexports
rating
Give your brand an electrifying entrance with a glitch-driven logo reveal. This energetic design blends RGB split effects, VHS/CRT overlays, and sweeping light trails on a dark, minimal canvas. Quickly drop in your logo and add a short tagline or URL. Fine-tune colors, outlines, and distortion to match your identity, then export a slick Intro or Outro that grabs attention instantly. Ideal for channels, tech brands, gaming, and modern content creators seeking a stylish, high-contrast ident with analog flair and digital punch.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us