Glitch Logo
00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts · 1 audio
6.6Kexports
Give your brand an electrifying entrance with a glitch-driven logo reveal. This energetic design blends RGB split effects, VHS/CRT overlays, and sweeping light trails on a dark, minimal canvas. Quickly drop in your logo and add a short tagline or URL. Fine-tune colors, outlines, and distortion to match your identity, then export a slick Intro or Outro that grabs attention instantly. Ideal for channels, tech brands, gaming, and modern content creators seeking a stylish, high-contrast ident with analog flair and digital punch.
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Reviews (2)
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